Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan to unveil film's trailer in his hometown Gwalior on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 16 : After unveiling the first look poster, the makers of the much-awaited sports drama 'Chandu Champion' starring Kartik Aaryan are all set to unveil the trailer in the actor's hometown Gwalior.

Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan plan to launch the trailer of the film in Kartik's hometown.

The trailer will be launched on May 18.

On Wednesday, Kartik unveiled the intriguing first poster of the most challenging and special film of his career.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik treated fans with the poster and captioned the post, which read, "Champion Aa Raha Hai...Super excited and proud to share the first poster of the most challenging and special film of my career#ChanduChampion. #14thjune@kabirkhankk #SajidNadiadwala."

The poster features Kartik in a never-before-seen avatar.

The first-look poster shows Kartik as a wrestler wearing a 'langot' (loincloth). He can be seen running with intense determination while his body is covered in mud.

Ahead of the poster release, Kartik dropped a cute video with his furry friend Katori that left the fans in splits.

In the video, Kartik shared that he was all set to reveal the poster of his upcoming movie and also planned to kick off the promotions, but his dog Katori turned around everything.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a video in which he can be seen chasing after his pet, Katori.

Katori was seen tearing down the film's poster.

Kartik wrote in the caption, "Aaj se promotion ka shubharambh hona tha lekin Katori ne poster hi phaad dia. Ab kal hi ayega poster"

Helmed by Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his never-say-die spirit. Kartik will portray the character of Chandu.

Kartik went through an incredible transformation to get into the shape of his character.

And the first look poster is the proof of his transformation.

As per a source close to the film, the actor has also focused on the Marathi dialect for 14 months. He had a language coach throughout who helped him to get a good hold of the language.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 14, 2024. It will serve as yet another Eid release for Kartik as Eid-al-Adha falls on June 16, 2024.

Apart from this, Kartik is currently shooting for the horror comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the third part of the hit franchise also stars Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2024.

He will also be seen in director Hansal Mehta's upcoming film 'Captain India' and director Anurag Basu's next 'Aashiqui 3'.

