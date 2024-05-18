'Chandu Champion' star Kartik Aaryan visits his school in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 18 : Actor Kartik Aaryan reached his home town of Gwalior for the trailer launch of his film 'Chandu Champion' and he was warmly welcomed by his fans in the city. Later, he also visited his school.

He interacted with his school teachers and spent some time at his school ahead of the trailer launch.

Aaryan did his schooling at St. Paul's school in Gwalior

Recently, Kartik stunned everyone with his shocking transformation for the film.

Sharing a couple of posters from 'Chandu Champion', Kabir Khan revealed that Kartik lost 32 per cent of body fat with 'no steroids' for the film.

"Chandu Nahi... Champion Hai Mai... The story of Chandu Champion is an incredibly inspiring true story but the journey that Kartik went through to become this champion is no less inspiring. I met him when he had put on weight for a role. He had 39 per cent body fat. I told him that he had to portray an international level multi-disciplinary sportsperson. He just smiled and said 'I will do it Sir'. A year and a half later with no use of steroids - something that he was adamant about - we took this photo on set. Body fat 7 per cent! I'm proud of you @kartikaaryan", Kabir Khan wrote on Instagram.

The actor's subsequent poster, donning boxing gloves and a fierce demeanour, further intensified the anticipation surrounding the film.

The internet erupted with praise for Aaryan's dedication and transformation.Ronit Roy, expressing his excitement, commented, "Oh Damn!!!!!! I met you when you had started preparing for this. I had sensed something awesome but this photo signals something beyond awesome. Now can't wait to view the movie!"

Fans echoed similar sentiments, hailing Aaryan's unreal transformation while expressing their anticipation for the film's release.

Chandu Champion promises to narrate the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman's indomitable spirit. It i scheduled to hit theatres on June 14.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor