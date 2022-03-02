Channing Tatum's 'Dog' to be unleashed in Indian cinemas on March 11

Mumbai, March 2 After a successful release in the US, the Channing Tatum-starrer 'Dog' is all set to arrive in Indian cinemas on March 11. The American-comedy drama road film portrays the bond between a former Army Ranger and a Belgian Malinois dog.

Tatum, who is known for films like 'Magic Mike', '21 Jump Street' and 'Dear John' has returned to the silver screen after five years and has co-directed this film along with partner Reid Carolin. The film is based on Carolin's script on a 2017 HBO documentary, 'War Dog: A Soldier's Best Friend'.

The film tells the aftermath of war involving heroic veterans, PTSD, traumatic injuries, personal and family post-combat conflict, and also the trauma-related anxiety effects on a service dog.

Directed by Reid Carolin and Channing Tatum, 'Dog' features Channing, Q'orianka Kilcher and Ethan Suplee.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor