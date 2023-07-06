Check out Anshula Kapoor's favourite memory from London

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6 : Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor has shared her favourite memory from London which features her father and producer Boney Kapoor as he made cheesy scrambled eggs.

On Thursday, she took to Instagram and shared a video where Boney can be seen making cheesy scrambled eggs for his daughter. In the end, Anshula tasted and made an 'emo happy face'.

Calling scrambled eggs her favorite meal, she captioned, "My favorite memory from London: Dad cooked for me for the first time, and hands down, this was my favorite meal in the city. Can't beat love. It only took me 32 years to find out that @boney.kapoor makes the best cheesy scramble eggs, period."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CuWoOpJAAzK/

As soon as she dropped the post, her step-sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor reacted to the post. They dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Sanjay Kapoor also commented on the post and wrote, "Where are the chillies."

Anshula is the daughter of Boney Kapoor and his first wife, Mona Shourie Kapoor who died in 2012.

Anshula is a social media influencer. She has also been honest about her struggles with body image on social media.

