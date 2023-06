Check out cute picture of Priyanka Chopra with daughter Malti Marie as they jet off for holiday season

Priyanka Chopra has shared yet another cute picture with her daughter Malti Marie as they jet off to an undisclosed location for the holiday season.

Priyanka took to her Instagram stories to share the adorable photo and wrote, "Off we go..."

In the photo, the mother-daughter duo could be seen looking outside the aeroplane window. Priyanka could be seen in a warm, all-black ensemble while her little one wore an all-white outfit.

Priyanka often gives her fans a glimpse of her daughter Malti Marie.

On Friday, shared a family picture from their aquarium visit in Los Angeles. Priyanka treated fans with a family picture on Instagram along with a caption, "Family #aquarium #familyday #love."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT on Prime Video.

The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', both of which have become cult classics over the years. 'Jee Le Zaraa' is reportedly going on floors soon.

( With inputs from ANI )

