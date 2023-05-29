Check out Fardeen Khan's picture with his "little sunshine"

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 29 : Actor Fardeen Khan attended IIFA 2023 with his little daughter Diani.

The father-daughter jodi looked adorable as they hit the green carpet together, walking hand-in-hand.

Hours after attending the gala, Fardeen took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture with his "little sunshine."

The image shows Fardeen and Diani flashing their million-dollar smiles.

"My little sunshine #iifa2023," he captioned the post.

The picture of Fardeen with his daughter has garnered loads of love from netizens.

"How cute," a social media user commented.

"Sweethearts," another user wrote.

Meanwhile, after almost 11 years, Fardeen will put a full stop to his hiatus from the silver screen. He is making his comeback with 'Visfot', which is the Hindi remake of the Venezuelan film Rock Paper Scissors (2012), which was the Venezuelan entry for Best Foreign Language Film at the 85th Academy Awards.

It is being directed by Kookie Gulati and also stars Riteish Deshmukh. Fardeen was last seen in the 2010 film Dulha Mil Gaya, in which he co-starred with Sushmita Sen.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor