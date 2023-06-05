Check out how Sushmita Sen celebrated 'Aarya 3' wrap

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5 : Sushmita Sen, who was busy shooting for her action thriller web series 'Aarya 3', has finally completed it.

On Sunday, the actor took to Instagram and dropped a video from the sets.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtE07yEM-c_/

Sharing the video, she wrote, "And it's a wrap!!!!! #Aarya3.

Here's to @amitamadhvani @madhvaniram #kapilsharma #Shradha @disneyplushotstar @officialrmfilms @endemolshineind & the MOST AMAZING CAST & CREW EVER!!! Thank you #aaryafamily. Warmest hug ever Daulat @sikandarkher. I love you guys!!!"

In the video, she can be seen doing a dance with director Ram Madhvani and also giving a warm hug to her co-star Sikandar Kher.

As soon as the video was uploaded, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

Sikandar wrote, "As they say .. Congo to all of us!"

One of the users wrote, "Can't wait to watch season 3."

Another commented, "Eagerly waiting."

'Aarya' marked Sushmita Sen's comeback on-screen and her digital debut. Sushmita made a thrilling comeback with 'Aarya' in June 2020. In the series, the actor plays a tough woman, who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime.

The first season was even nominated for the 'Best Drama' series at the International Emmy Awards.

Directed by Ram Madhvani, the series also stars Namit Das, Manish Chaudhari, Sikandar Kher, and Vinod Rawat among others in pivotal roles.

The second season of the show was released in December 2021 and the release date of the third season hasn't been revealed by the makers yet.

The series will stream on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Apart from this, Sushmita is all set to play the role of transgender activist Gauri Sawant in a new web series titled 'Taali'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor