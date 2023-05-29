Check out 'Rainmaker' Shraddha Kapoor's response after downpour postones IPL Final

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 29 : As rains washed out the final match of the Indian Premiere League 2023, some fans have sought to pin the entire blame on none other than actor Shraddha Kapoor!

The actor is famed as Bollywood's 'Cham Cham Girl' as she has featured in several popular rain songs such as 'Cham Cham,' 'Baarish,' and 'Tum Hi Ho.'

Incidentally the 'Aashiqui 2' actor was part of the final pre-match show shown on the OTT streaming service JioCinema ahead Sunday ahead of the IPL clash between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings.

Due to heavy rain the match was subsequently postponed to reserve day, May 29 leaving fans disappointed.

On social media users took potshots at the actor by posting hilarious memes.

Meanwhile Sharddha has taken it all in good stride and took to her social media account to respond to the trolling with multiple laughter emoticons.

This is the first time in IPL history that a summit clash has been moved to a reserve day. The postponement of the match came as a shocker for excited fans who were in the stadium as well as those who were waiting for the summit clash in their homes.

As the rain was persistent in was no clarity over the start time for the all-important IPL 2023 final between MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings and Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans. Around 11 PM the IPL made an official announcement putting to an end all speculations.

Earlier, CSK and GT's official Twitter handle reported, no overs would be lost if the game starts by 9:40 PM local time. The match could be pushed to a reserve day on Monday if even a five-over game is not possible by the cut-off time of 12:26 AM local time. The cut-off time for the start of Super Over was 12:56 AM.

Meanwhile, talking about Shraddha's work front, she was recently seen in the romantic film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' opposite actor Ranbir Kapoor.

She will be next seen in horror comedy film 'Stree 2' opposite actor Rajkummar Rao.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor