Check out some adorable family moments from Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding celebrations

Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], March 3 : The pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have become the talk of the town. The adorable pictures and videos of the Ambani family are going viral on social media.

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant, later this year

Several videos and pictures from the festivities went viral on social media.

In the viral picture, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani can be seen dancing on the stage.

Akash Ambani can be seen setting the stage on fire and enjoying the event with his better half Shloka Ambani.

Groom-to-be Anant Ambani and Bride-to-be Radhika Merchant are all smiles and enjoying the event.

Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal can be seen dancing all their hearts out.

In the picture, Akash and Isha can be seen having a great time with Rihanna.

This picture has stolen our hearts as Mukesh Ambani is having fun with his grandkids in Jamnagar.

The three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant began on Friday in Jamnagar.

Guests from all around the world are in Jamnagar, Gujarat to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant.

From Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor to famous sports personalities like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, arrived to attend the three-day lavish celebrations.

Day 1 of the festivities witnessed a special drone show followed by a splendid performance by Pop sensation Rihanna, and much more.

Day 2 was filled with electrifying performances of celebrities and other cute moments from the event.Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are also attending the mega bash.

