Check out trailer of 'Bharat Ke Super Founders', Suniel Shetty to host

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 : Get ready to see actor Suniel Shetty as the host of 'Bharat Ke Super Founders'.

On Monday, the show's trailer was unveiled. 'Bharat Ke Super Founders' brings together an 'illustrious panel of business tycoons to back India's next wave of entrepreneurs who are building with clarity, discipline, and long-term vision," read a press note.

The trailer puts in spotlight a Rs 100 crore investment pool, the largest-ever commitment for an Indian entrepreneurial reality series, backed by a panel of leading industry tycoons along with Recur Club. The focus remains on entrepreneurs "from across Bharat, including small towns and emerging markets, who are building businesses rooted in real needs and scalable intent."

Sharing his thoughts about his role as host and mentor, Suniel Shetty expressed, "I've always believed that success comes from consistency, not shortcuts. That's what Bharat Ke Super Founders stands for. It's about putting in the work, falling down, learning, and getting back up again. To be able to guide founders in a space where real ideas are taken seriously and backed with real capital is something I truly value."

Amogh Dusad, Director and Head of Content, Amazon MX Player, said, "Speaking about the show and the concept, Amogh Dusad, Director and Head of Content, Amazon MX Player, said, "With Bharat Ke Super Founders, we are introducing a format that places authenticity at the heart of entrepreneurial storytelling. By combining real founders, real capital, and a stringent evaluation process, the show creates genuine opportunity across Bharat. Through the series, the show aims at giving ideas and innovations stemming from India, a platform to flourish and take their businesses to the next level of growth. This show reflects our continued focus on creating content that is rooted in purpose, ambition and real impact."

The show will be out on January 16 on Amazon MX Player.

