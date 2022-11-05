Check out what SRK replied when a fan asked him if he'll watch World Cup final

Shah Rukh Khan is a cricket enthusiast and there's no doubt about that!

He is often seen at the stadium stands cheering for either his team in IPL or blowing whistles for the Indian Cricket Team during international matches.

On Saturday, during an interaction with his fans on Twitter, SRK revealed that he would love to go and watch the match if India qualifies for the World Cup final!

A fan asked him if he would go to watch the World Cup final just like he went in 2007 when India won the T20 World Cup. SRK responded by saying, "Insha Allah. Would be so much fun feel so proud and happy when India is doing well in sports."

India is currently at the top of the Group 2 points table with six points. They have six points to their name and have won three matches out of four.

Men in Blue started their campaign with a four-wicket win over Pakistan in an instant-classic affair at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Following this, they won their second match against the Netherlands by 56 runs.

Their run in the tournament experienced a roadblock after a five-wicket loss to South Africa in a low-scoring match, but they redeemed it after a five-run win over Bangladesh in a rain-truncated match.

India will take on Zimbabwe in their final Group stage match in Melbourne on Sunday.

Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, and Arshdeep Singh are some of the stars of the Indian campaign.

Virat is the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament, having scored 220 runs in four matches at an average of 220.00. Three fifties have come out of Kohli's bat in this tournament.

Suryakumar has also scored 164 runs in four innings at an average of 54.66 with two half-centuries.

Pacer Arshdeep Singh has also taken nine wickets in the tournament so far and is among the top 10 wicket-takers in the tournament.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor