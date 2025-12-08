Check what Michael B. Jordan has to say about his first Golden Globe Award nomination

Los Angeles [US], December 8 : It's a happy day for Michael B. Jordan as he bagged a nomination for best performance by a male actor in a motion picture drama, courtesy of his role as twins Smoke and Stack in 'Sinners'.

When asked about the prospect of playing dual roles onscreen again after earning his first Golden Globe Award nomination for his portrayal of the Smokestack twins in Sinners, he told The Hollywood Reporter, "If it's not Smoke and Stack, some iteration of that, I'm not sure."

He added, "Never say never, who knows what the future holds, [but] this is the hardest thing I've done so far. The most challenging role for sure."

Jordan stars as Elijah "Smoke" Moore and Elias "Stack" Moore in Ryan Coogler's Jim Crow era-set horror, which sees the brothers handle unfinished business with neighbors, family members and their respective lovers when they return to their home of Clarksdale, Mississippi, after a brief stint up north in Chicago.

The brothers then meet drastically different fates when a group of vampires shows up on their doorstep on the opening night of their new juke joint.

"The fact that they're identical twins, it's like leaning into two totally different personalities but being in the same body," says Jordan of the experience of taking on the two characters. "It's kind of hard to pick a favorite because you need one to complete the other because they're not really complete by themselves. So Smoke, I'm partial to him in his journey throughout the movie of being a protector, wanting everybody to be safe, and being a provider in a real way. And then there's the mischievous kind of dreamer that has Stack written all over it. That slick-talking charmer who kind of gets his way in and out of trouble."

Sinners received a total of seven Golden Globe nominations, including best motion picture, best motion picture screenplay and best director. The nod for cinematic and box office achievement speaks to audiences' fervor around the IMAX film, which brought in nearly USD 400 million at the box office. The success has led to calls for a sequel, or even a prequel, revealing more of the lives of the Smokestack twins, but Jordan says Coogler is holding firm to his intention for Sinners to be a singular feature.

