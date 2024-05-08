Chef Sanjyot Keer makes history as the second Indian chef to walk the Cannes Red Carpet

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 8, 2024 07:14 PM

ir="ltr">Chef Sanjyot Keer, the culinary maestro known for his fusion of flavors and captivating Indian culinary creations will be making his debut at the Cannes Film Festival. This marks a significant moment not only for Chef Keer but also for the Indian culinary scene as he becomes the second Indian chef to walk the iconic Cannes Red Carpet, following the footsteps of Chef Vikas Khanna. Chef is an avid admirer of films, and has very recently produced an award-winning short film "Before We Die'' that brings to light the dire water crisis in the interiors of Maharashtra. This short film has won the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award and is now streaming on India’s biggest OTT platform JioCinema.

Chef Sanjyot Keer is known for his delicious food content and expressed his excitement about this incredible opportunity, stating, “The Cannes Film Festival is an incredible stage for cinema and culture. I am grateful to have been invited to experience this Festival in all its glory. In my 8 year journey with Your Food Lab, I have strived hard to make every food video feel like cinema in my own way of storytelling. My life-long goal is to bring a fresh perspective to traditional Indian cooking, making it accessible to audiences worldwide through my work as a culinary artist.”

Chef Keer has carved a niche for himself in the digital culinary world, garnering a massive subscriber base of 15 million across social media platforms and captivating audiences with his delectable Indian recipes. His innovative approach to food and storytelling have earned him widespread acclaim and admiration. He was recently seen cooking misal pav with the global music sensation Ed Sheeran.

The Cannes Film Festival, renowned for its celebration of cinematic excellence and artistic creativity, provides the perfect backdrop for Chef Keer. As Chef Sanjyot Keer prepares to embark on this remarkable journey at Cannes, the anticipation among his fans and followers continues to build. Stay tuned for more updates as Chef Keer takes the Cannes Red Carpet by storm, leaving an indelible mark on the global culinary stage.

Chef Sanjyot Keer is a culinary sensation known for his innovative fusion of flavors and mouth-watering culinary creations. With over 2 billion cumulative views across platforms, Chef Keer has become a household name, captivating audiences with his delectable recipes and charismatic presence.

