'Chhukchuk gaadi' Bhagyashree enjoys a train ride after a long time

Mumbai, Dec 29 Veteran actress Bhagyashree is spending the last few days of the year 2025 traveling with her husband, Himalaya Dassani. As part of the itinerary, she went on a train journey after a very long time.

Bhagyashree took to her official Instagram handle and uploaded a video of herself running to catch the train. As she finally got inside, we could see a sweet smile on her face. Next, the 'Maine Pyar Kiya' actress took her seat and enjoyed the sun-kissed view outside.

Praising the Indian Railway for its massive connectivity, Bhagyashree wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Chhukchuk gaadi !! A train journey after a long time. Hatts off to the Indian Railways, connecting so many cities in India. An intense intricate network. (sic)".

Although it is not known where Bhghyashree is headed, she is making sure to have a good time on the way.

Recently, Bhagyashree took off to Banaras to end the year 2025 on a spiritual note.

On Friday, she dropped a couple of photos and videos with her husband, Himalaya Dasani, in Banaras, giving a sneak peek into their time in the sacred city.

“Spiritual journey as the year ends. Banaras was that pause and reconnect, that helps us align ourselves with the Universe. It is the faith in the Lord that guides us to confidently take every step towards our future," Bhagyashree wrote in caption.

Describing what it was like to experience the spiritual vibe of the city amidst so many devotees, she added, “The MahaGangaAarti at the DashwamedhaGhat, where so many gather to pray and take in strength. The Manikarnika Ghat where the pyres never stop burning and yet there are no anguished cries... only quiet acceptance of what is to be. And the surprise at SI, R.Kushwaha who could blow the conch for 5mins !! What amazing lung power. Ofcourse, then there is yummy street food and shopping for the authentic weaves. Banaras never ceases to amaze me and I hope it never stops calling me.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor