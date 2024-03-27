Childhood pics of Ram Charan hark back to an era of synth-pop and 1980s fashion

Mumbai, March 27 ‘RRR’ star Ram Charan is celebrating his birthday on Wednesday. As the actor turned 39, his pictures from childhood are strongly reminiscent of an era gone by, something that only people born in the 1980s can long cherish.

In his childhood pictures, Ram, who earlier sought blessings at the Tirupati Mandir on Wednesday with his family, can be seen in the company of his father, the Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi.

The pictures show a young Ram Charan being given princely treatment by his father. The aesthetics in the picture spell out the charm of the 1980s with the outfits and the settings giving a major throwback to the era which is known for its synth-pop and its automobile designs.

One of the pictures has Ram Charan holding his father’s hand as they pose together at the India Gate.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram has 3 big projects lined up including ‘RC 16’, ‘RC 17’ and ‘Game Changer’.

