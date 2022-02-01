Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's Acharya postponed again, makers announce new release date

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan starrer Acharya has yet again been postponed. The makers have pushed their release date from February 4 to April 29. Acharya will release a week after Ram Charan and Jr NTR's RRR. “After a healthy discussion and on mutual understanding, we would be releasing Acharya on April 29th as RRR would be hitting the screens on March 25th,” a statement from the makers read. Acharya is a Naxalite-turned-social reformer. This middle-aged protagonist launches a fight against the Endowments Department over the misappropriation of temple assets and donations.

CHIRANJEEVI - RAM CHARAN: 'ACHARYA' NEW RELEASE DATE ANNOUNCED... The keenly awaited #Telugu film #Acharya - starring #Chiranjeevi and #RamCharan - has announced a fresh release date: 29 April 2022... OFFICIAL STATEMENT... pic.twitter.com/jh6oMPpSg3 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 31, 2022

Speaking about the release, producers Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy said, “Due to the third wave, we postponed the movie from February. We then wanted to release the movie for Ugadi on April 1. But the big-budget, pan-India movie RRR will release on March 25. Since RRR and Acharya are huge movies, we and the producer of RRR have arrived at a consensus. As per mutual agreement, RRR will arrive in theatres on March 25 and Acharya on April 29 to ensure good amount of gap between the two movies.”The Koratala Siva directorial is produced by Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde. Ram Charan will be seen in a full-length role of Siddha and Regina Cassandra will appear for a special song. The film has music composed by Mani Sharma and cinematography by Tirru.