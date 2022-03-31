Chiranjeevi: I regret I was unable to work with Taapsee

Hyderabad, March 31 Megastar Chiranjeevi, who attended the pre-release event for Taapsee Pannu-starrer 'Mishan Impossible', had showered praise on the actress.

Stating that he regrets not having worked with Taapsee, Chiranjeevi spoke highly of the 'Pink' actress.

"I was surprised at Taapsee's appearance in the movie 'Jhummandi Naadam'.

Chiranjeevi, who is always on the supporting side of the budding artistes also hailed actor Suhaas for his outstanding performance in 'Colour Photo'. Chiranjeevi then had briefly addressed the other budding directors, as he wished Sandeep Raj ('Colour Photo' director), Swaroop RSJ ('Mishan Impossible director), 'Arjun Reddy' fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and many others on this occasion.

Chiranjeevi's generous compliments at the event had given much encouragement to the budding artists, as they were visibly moved.

The movie 'Mishan Impossible' is produced by Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy on Matinee Entertainment, while it is directed by 'Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya' fame Swaroop RSJ.

Billed as a comedy-thriller, 'Mishan Impossible' surrounds the life of three children, who are on the hunt to find the underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. With comedy as the core essence, this thriller is one of the most hyped upcoming movies.

'Mishan Impossible' will hit the screens on April 1, with Taapsee Pannu in the lead role.

