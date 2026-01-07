Chitrangda Singh: Wasn't so sure that I'd ever end up doing a Salman Khan film

New Delhi, Jan 7 For Chitrangda Singh, some opportunities arrive without planning, pitching or even expectation and that’s exactly what made “The Battle of Galwan” so special. The actress admits she never imagined she would find herself part of a film with Salman Khan, despite having known the superstar socially for years.

Sharing her first reaction on being roped in for “The Battle Of Galwan” opposite Salman, Chitrangda told IANS: “I got Apoorva Lakhia (director) who gave me a call and I was like, ‘Really?’ I wasn't so sure that I'd ever end up doing a Salman Khan film because I mean, I don't even think I ever pitched myself for some work, you know with him even though I'd known him socially for a long time.”

“We never discussed or I never approached him for work But yeah, so it's definitely something which was a huge surprise,” she added.

Asked about “The Battle of Galwan,” which is rooted in a real and emotionally charged incident, she said: “Yes, I think commercially also it's going to be a big one, Galwan, and it is at the same time rooted in very real incidents. So I think that's a great combination for cinema and I am very excited especially because I come from an army background.”

She added: “I remember there was a lot of conversation around what happened at that time.”

Chitrangda, who comes from an army background, is happy that she’s a part of an important film like “The Battle Of Galwan.”

“I'm happy to be part of something which, you know, I mean that's the world that I know and I'm very proud to be a daughter of an army man. So yeah, it's very exciting. I'm very happy to be part of this. You know, it's also a very important film. It's not just a film. It's an important film. So I'm happy to be part of this.”

The film Battle of Galwan, starring Salman Khan, is reportedly about the 2020 India-China border clash in the Galwan Valley, depicting the bravery and sacrifice of Indian soldiers during the high-altitude confrontation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor