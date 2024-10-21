Choreographer Remo D’Souza and His Wife Lizelle D’Souza React On Allegations of Money Fraud

Following reports of a legal case filed against choreographer Remo D'Souza and his wife Lizelle for allegedly defrauding a dance troupe, the couple has broken their silence. In a joint statement shared on Instagram, Remo and Lizelle expressed their disappointment over the allegations being made public. They urged people not to spread rumors and promised to share their side of the story soon while continuing to cooperate with authorities.

Their statement read, "We recently became aware through media reports that a complaint has been filed, accusing us of fraud involving a certain dance troupe. It is deeply upsetting that such information has been made public. We ask that people avoid spreading rumors without knowing the full truth." They added, "We will present our case in due course and remain committed to cooperating fully with the authorities, as we have done so far. We want to express our gratitude to our family, friends, and fans for their overwhelming support and love. With love, Lizelle & Remo."

Recently, PTI reported that a complaint had been registered in Thane district against Remo, Lizelle, and five others for allegedly defrauding a dance troupe of ₹11.96 crore. The complaint, lodged by a 26-year-old dancer, led to a case being registered at Mira Road police station on October 16. The charges were filed under sections 465 (forgery) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code. According to the FIR, the troupe had been allegedly defrauded between 2018 and July 2024. After winning a television dance competition, the accused reportedly claimed the prize money of ₹11.96 crore by falsely posing as the troupe's owners. Among the other accused were Omprakash Shankar Chouhan, Rohit Jadhav, Frame Production Company, Vinod Raut (a policeman), and Ramesh Gupta.

Remo D'Souza is well-known for his role as a judge on various popular dance reality shows since 2009, including Dance India Dance, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Dance Ke Superstars, Dance Plus, Dance Champions, India's Best Dancer, DID Little Masters, and DID Super Moms. He is considered the most successful and renowned choreographer in the Bollywood industry and has served as a role model for many Indian choreographers. He made his directorial debut with the comedy film F.A.L.T.U, which received a positive response from critics.