Christina Aguilera: I had to fight to keep my last name

Los Angeles, Sep 29 Singer Christina Aguilera had to fight to keep her surname for her career but declined all other stage name suggestions because she is "proud" of her mixed heritage.

She said: "Something that I really embody and understand is that, you know, this is a name that has been tried to be taken away from me on numerous occasions coming up in this business. It's not the easiest name for everyone to pronounce. It's been butchered a lot. I prefer not to repeat the bad names that I could have been!"

The 'Genie in a Bottle' hitmaker went on to explain that she insisted on keeping her birth moniker because she is "proud" of her mixed heritage and was inspired to make her surname the title of her latest album - which has been recorded in Spanish - as a way to create a "full circle" moment, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She told Billboard: "But I was like no, I'm Aguilera, I'm proud of where I come from. My father being from Ecuador. It's authenticity and it is very important to me. Why not come full circle in all of the chapters and close it on a name, my name!"

Meanwhile, Aguilera has been engaged to Matthew Rutler for the last eight years - but the loved-up couple are still in no rush to walk down the aisle.

A source said: "There are no wedding plans at the moment. [Christina] and Matt are happy the way they are. They're one of those couples who don't need a document to prove their love for each other."

