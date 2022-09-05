Christina Haack, Joshua Hall exchange vows again in Hawaii, "Exactly where I want to be"

Reality TV star Christina Haack hosted a ceremony on the Hawaiian island of Maui with husband Joshua Hall and a few of their close friends and family to celebrate their marriage, nearly five months after the couple first said "I do" in secrecy.

The home renovation expert looked absolutely stunning as she cuddled up to her spouse in romantic photos by the beach to remember their special day while wearing a sheer white lace gown with a long train.

"Shared vows in front of family and our close friends," she wrote on Instagram. "Everything in life has led me to where I am right now, which is exactly where I want to be. "My dream man on the dreamiest island. Maui holds a special place in my heart. What an amazing night filled with love."

In Christina's stunning wedding dress, white floral appliques were stitched all over a fine mermaid form, and a long train of tulle fabric was collected at her feet. She wore a corseted dress with delicate flower straps, and her long blonde hair was styled in beachy waves with a thick braid and wispy fringe pieces surrounding her face.

Hall wore a khaki suit, a white button-down shirt, and black velvet loafers. He kept with the island vibes by forgoing a tie in favour of a more conventional ti leaf lei, which symbolises good fortune and protection from evil spirits.

The couple confirmed to Fox News Digital in April that they had married after he proposed in the fall of 2021. They began dating last year.

According to Fox News, all of her children were there at the little island ceremony, when she told Hudson, three, Brayden, seven, and Taylor, eleven, about her experiences.

Previously, Christina wed British television star Ant Anstead in 2018, but their marriage fizzled out, and they divorced in June 2021.

Since then, he has changed his relationship with Renee Zellweger, an Academy Award-winning actress.

Together with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, she has two older kids. Prior to calling it quits and getting divorced in 2018, the former couple had been wed for nine years. With his new wife, "Selling Sunset" actress Heather Rae Young, Tarek remarried in October 2021 and is currently expecting a kid.

( With inputs from ANI )

