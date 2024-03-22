Christina Perri talks about her love for 'Twilight' movies, says, "I watched all of them"

Washington [US], March 22 : American singer-songwriter Christina Perri, whose hit song 'A Thousand Years' was written for The 'Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1' in 2011, shared that the fantasy film is still one of her favourites and she enjoys watching it, according to People.

"Any time they're ever on TV, you know I'm not changing the channel," she said, adding, "Any hotel I go to, I'm passing through, and it's on? I'm like, 'It's a must!'"

Perri went on to say that the last time she sat down to watch the five films in full was in 2020.

"During the pandemic, I watched all of them," she said. "They are my people!"

The films, based on Stephenie Meyer's novel series, helped propel star Kristen Stewart to new heights after the eponymous first picture debuted in 2008. Taylor Lautner portrayed werewolf Jacob Black, while Robert Pattinson played vampire Edward Cullen.

Perri's song was written as the lead single for the penultimate film, and it was intended to assist the soundtrack Bella and Edward's tragic love narrative.

Perri later would take a break from the music industry as she worked to build her family with her husband Paul Costabile, which proved to be a challenge for the couple.

They welcomed daughter Carmella in 2018 before facing fertility struggles Perri miscarried in January 2020, and then, just 10 months later, her daughter Rosie was "born silent" after Perri was hospitalized at eight-and-a-half months pregnant due to complications.

While Perri and Costabile are now the proud parents of 17-month-old daughter Pixie, whom they dubbed their "double rainbow baby" when she was born in 2022, Perri has made it her mission to turn her grief into action in order to help other moms, reported People.

