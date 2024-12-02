CID 2 Promo: ACP Pradyuman and His Team Return This December, Fans Relive the Nostalgia (Watch Video)

Sony TV is bringing back one of the most iconic weekly crime shows: CID. Yes, you heard it right! The beloved series featuring Shivaji Satam is set to return with a second season. The promo has been released by the channel and is going viral on social media, triggering childhood memories for many viewers.

Familiar lines like "Daya, kuch toh gadbad hein… Darwaza, tod do!" will soon be heard again as the beloved team of 'CID' makes its comeback. This revival has sparked considerable excitement, especially after the makers unveiled a promo video announcing the show's return, though they initially did not specify the premiere date. That information has since been revealed.

On November 30, the makers shared a promo video on social media, showcasing a scene from a metro where a murder has taken place. The entry of ACP Pradyuman and Dr. Salunkhe follows, with ACP asking, “Yes, Salunkhe, kya kahte hain ye laash?” To which Salunkhe replies, “yeh lash toh Khamosh hein lekin saboot bohot kuch bata rahein hein.” ACP then delivers his iconic line, “Kuch na kuch to ghalat hai.” The promo also features Daya and Abhijeet, providing an exciting teaser for fans.

For those eagerly anticipating 'CID 2,' there's fantastic news: the show is set to premiere on December 21. You can catch it every Saturday and Sunday at 10 PM on Sony TV.

'CID' is one of the longest-running TV shows in Indian television history. The first season debuted in 1998 and entertained audiences for 20 years before concluding in 2018. Now, after a six-year hiatus, the show is ready for its much-anticipated return.