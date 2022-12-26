Cirkus: Milap Zaveri defends Rohit Shetty after film's disastrous box office show

Milap Zaveri has defended Rohit Shetty as he took to his social media and penned a note for the filmmaker after his Christmas release Cirkus opened to poor reviews. It is human to succeed and human to fail. Before rejoicing and giving gyan ppl should remember that one film doesn’t make or break Rohit Shetty. He has given non-stop SUPERHITS for more than a decade. Has revived cinemas in the pandemic last year. He is a Legend and will be back." he wrote.

Before Cirkus, Rohit Shetty has delivered blockbusters in the form of his own cop universe with films such as Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi, and the entire four films in the Golmaal franchise. His other successful films include Bol Bachchan, Chennai Express, and Dilwale.Talking about Cirkus, the comedy entertainer stars Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez as the two leading ladies. The film is based on William Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors, which also was the basis of Gulzar's classic Angoor featuring Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Verma in double roles. Rohit Shetty is known for his action comedies that perform well at the Box office, owing to the audience’s interest in power-packed movies. However, ‘Cirkus‘ had a disastrous opening that recorded the worst opening weekend collections in a decade for the filmmaker.