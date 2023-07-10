CM Dhami says natural beauty of Uttarakhand is attracting filmmakers

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 10 : Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the filmmakers are drawn to Uttarakhand because of the state's natural beauty and he also added that they will be provided all the possible support by the state government for shooting.

He said that the natural beauty of Uttarakhand is attracting filmmakers to come to Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. Every possible cooperation will be given by the state government for filming in the state. Whatever suggestions are received from the people associated with the film world, those suggestions are taken very seriously.

Prasoon Joshi, the chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification and a well-known lyricist, met with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in the Chief Minister's Camp Office on Monday. He thanked the Chief Minister for establishing the cultural centre in Dehradun.

According to him, there is a fast-growing tendency among filmmakers to shoot in Uttarakhand. He recommended that a research centre be constructed together with a cultural centre. Literature festivals and workshops can also be organized in this cultural centre.

He said that efforts will have to be made to take various stories based on Uttarakhand and its art and culture to the international level. The artists also suggested giving subsidies for web series in the state, which would increase the attraction of people associated with the film world here.

On this occasion, Sudeep Pandey, Shalini Shah, Praveen Kala, Amit Joshi, Rajesh Shah, Varun Dhaudiyal and Gaurav, associated with the art and literature sector also met Dhami. The Chief Minister also honoured all the artists.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor