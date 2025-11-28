CM Rekha Gupta declares Farhan Akhtar's ‘120 Bahadur’ tax-free in Delhi

Mumbai, Nov 28 Farhan Akhtar's war drama "120 Bahadur," which pays tribute to the bravehearts of the Charlie Company of the Kumaon Regiment, has been declared tax-free in Delhi by the Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, as a mark of respect for the valiant soldiers.

Congratulating the makers for a film that highlights the inspiring leadership of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati (Played by Farhan Akhtar), the CM penned on her official X (previously known as Twitter) handle, "#120Bahadur, a historical war film, pays tribute to the extraordinary courage, leadership, and sacrifice of the 120 soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, who fought valiantly in the Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 Sino-Indian War. The film highlights the inspiring leadership of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, whose actions and sacrifice remain a defining symbol of courage in India’s military history. (sic)."

"As a special mark of respect to the valiant soldiers, the Delhi Government has decided to grant tax-free status to the film in Delhi from 28th Nov. Congratulations to the creators of the film!", she added.

The tax exemption is expected to boost the footfall, encouraging movie buffs of all ages to witness the heroic retelling of the Battle of Rezang La on the big screen.

Protagonist Farhan Akhtar has been receiving a lot of praise for his portrayal of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati in the drama.

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi lauded Farhan Akhtar’s performance in “120 Bahadur”, saying that it is hard for her to believe the actor playing Shaitan Singh is the same person who once portrayed Imran in “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara”.

She wrote, "So so proud of you @faroutakhtar . I loved #120Bahadur and your performance is sincere ,heartfelt and subtle. Cant believe that the actor who plays #Shaitan Singh is the same actor who played Imran in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.Congratulations to you and #RiteshSidhwani and the entire team (sic)."

Made under the direction of Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai, and backed by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, and Amit Chandrra, "120 Bahadur" released in the cinema halls on November 21.

