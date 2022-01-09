'Cobra Kai' star Thomas Ian Griffith teases 'fascinating' story for fifth season

Actor Thomas Ian Griffith recently shared that he is thrilled to be back as Terry Silver, the villain for the upcoming season of the hit Netflix series 'Cobra Kai'.

The popular Netflix series 'Cobra Kai', which is a martial arts comedy-drama series and a sequel to the original 'The Karate Kid' films by Robert Mark Kamen recently dropped its fourth season on New Year's Eve.

Among the newest series cast members, Griffith is reprising his antagonist introduced in 1989's 'Karate Kid Part III'. And just like his role in that film, Terry Silver is again playing a villain to destroy Daniel LaRusso's life.

Although part three of the film was not a hit as the previous two movies in the series, Griffith told The Hollywood Reporter that he had a great time making the picture and takes "pride" in his performance and is "thrilled to be back as the villain" for the Netflix series.

During his interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Griffith teased that the ride with his newly-constructed complex character is going to be more fun in the forthcoming season.

"You're going to see the next level of Terry Silver. It is like what the creators say, 'What if Terry had won the All Valley Karate Tournament in 1989?' So we'll explore that -- and it is fascinating."

The recently released fourth season of the series takes place more than 30 years after the events of the 1984 film 'The Karate Kid', which culminated in Daniel LaRusso's (Ralph Macchio) triumph against Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) at the All Valley Karate Tournament.

Their rivalry lasts throughout the decades, but in Season 4, Daniel's Miyagi-Do and Johnny's Eagle Fang dojos join forces to take down the Cobra Kai dojo led by their enemy John Kreese (Martin Kove) at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament.

The 'Cobra Kai' cast also includes Mary Mouser as Daniel and Amanda's daughter Samantha, with Xolo Mariduena as Johnny's young neighbour Miguel Diaz, Tanner Buchanan as Johnny's son Robby, Gianni Decenzo as Miyagi-Do student Demetri, Jacob Bertrand as Demetri's best friend Eli, Vanessa Rubio as Miguel's mother Carmen, Peyton List as Cobra Kai student Tori. Dallas Dupree Young, Oona O'Brien, Griffin Santopietro and Thomas Ian Griffith also star.

Executive producers include Macchio; Zabka; Counterbalance Entertainment's Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg, who serve as showrunners; Westbrook Entertainment's Will Smith, James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett; and Sony Pictures Television's Susan Ekins.

