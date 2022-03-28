'CODA' bags top honour, wins best film at Oscars 2022

Apple TV+ made history at the Oscars 2022 as the first streaming service to win the Academy Award for best picture, bagging the film industry's top honour for Sian Heder's 'CODA'.

The heart-touching drama, which revolves around a daughter of deaf parents who pursues her passion for music, was up against several top contenders including Benedict Cumberbatch's 'The Power of the Dog'.

Not only this, 'CODA', which has a predominantly deaf cast, also won the awards in the categories of the best supporting actor bagged by Troy Kotsur and the best adapted screenplay.

The film follows 17-year-old Ruby, who is the sole hearing member of a deaf family - a CODA, child of deaf adults. When she joins her high school's choir club, she discovers a gift for singing and soon finds herself drawn to her duet partner Miles and finds herself torn between the obligations she feels to her family and the pursuit of her own dreams.

Kotsur, Emilia Jones, Marlee Matlin, Daniel Durant and Eugenio Derbez are a part of the film's cast.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor