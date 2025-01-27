Coldplay Alone Beats Justin Bieber and Diljit Dosanjh Shows, Gives India’s Biggest Concert

Coldplay recently wrapped up their tour in India, performing in Mumbai on January 18, 19, and 21, followed by concerts in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26. Reports indicate that the band set a record for the largest concert ever held in India by any artist, surpassing the combined attendance of shows by Justin Bieber and Diljit Dosanjh.

This concert is notable for being the first ticketed event in India to attract over 100,000 attendees. Previously, the largest ticketed events were by Diljit Dosanjh and Justin Bieber, each drawing around 50,000 fans. Although Yo Yo Honey Singh claimed that his 2020 performance in Haldia attracted a crowd of 200,000, this number has not been verified.

Our biggest ever concert. Totally mind-blowing. Thank you Ahmedabad ❤️ See you again tomorrow - and if you’re in India, please join us on Disney+ Hotstar from 7.45pm ✨ pic.twitter.com/XauMZhBgf1 — Coldplay (@coldplay) January 25, 2025

At the Ahmedabad concert, Coldplay featured a special guest, Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, who is considered one of the best bowlers in the world. The event took place at India’s largest stadium, the Narendra Modi Stadium, which has a seating capacity of over 100,000. With additional space on the ground—typically not used during cricket matches—the venue was able to accommodate nearly 140,000 attendees. This unique arrangement added to the historic significance of the event.