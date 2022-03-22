'College Romance' star Gagan Arora got hitched to girlfriend Muditaa last month

Actor Gagan Arora, who rose to fame with the web series 'College Romance', has revealed that he tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Muditaa a month ago.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Gagan, who was also recently seen in Madhuri Dixit-starrer 'The Fame Game', shared pictures from his wedding day.

Along with the happy photos, he shared details about his wedding and expressed love for his new bride.

He began, "Sooo about a month ago, at the end of the wave with a lot of restrictions and a very small gathering of family and friends we started this new journey. You make me happy everyday be it in your super expensive lehenga or your comfy pajamas, you make me a better person everyday be it in your bhaari wedding makeup or your straight from bed look."

Adding a note of humour to his romantic post, he continued, "She said if you like it,put a ring on it, maine pehnaa di. Kiss leechad ke saath fass gayi hai kuch din mein pata chalega. Tabtak ke liye Mrs. Arora ka swagat nahi krogey."

He also shared that he had fallen in love with Muditaa 12 years ago.

He shared, "Pic 2: this was plan B ( agar gharwaley nahi maantey). P.S - Aaj se 12 saal pehle @muditaa.d ko dekhkr apney doston ko bola tha yahi tumhari bhabhi banegi #ekbaarjomainecommitment."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Gagan will soon be seen in the third season of 'College Romance'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor