Colombian authorities found 10 drug types in Taylor Hawkins' system

Los Angeles, March 27 Rock band Foo Fighters' drummer Taylor Hawkins, who recently passed away, had 10 drugs in his system at the time of his death as per Colombian authorities, reports 'Variety'.

As per 'Variety', the report from the attorney general of Colombia, which came in a tweet, stated that Taylor had antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opioids in his system, along with THC. However, the attorney general's statement avoided the usage of the word "overdose". Also, it did not further specify the drugs that had been found.

The official tweet from the country's attorney general which is in Spanish said, "In the urine toxicological test carried out on the body of Taylor Hawkins, 10 types of substances were preliminarily found, among them: THC (marijuana), tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opioids."

"The National Institute of Forensic Medicine will continue the medical studies to achieve total clarification of the facts that led to the death of Taylor Hawkins. The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation will continue with the investigation and will report the results obtained within the framework thereof in a timely manner", the tweet further read.

However, a report in a major Colombian magazine, Semana, went further and claimed that unnamed authorities told its reporters that heroin was part of the drug cocktail in Hawkins' system, and that he was found to have an enlarged heart.

It reported that "forensic doctors were shocked by the size of the drummer's heart," weighing more than 600 grams, and believe that was a factor in Hawkins quickly succumbing to "a cocktail of narcotics."

The Foo Fighters were in the middle of a South American tour, and were scheduled to return to the U.S. to perform at the Grammys April 3.

