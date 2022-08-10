Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack, during workout

Comedian and actor Raju Srivastava, suffered a heart attack while working out at a gym in New Delhi on Wednesday morning. His team confirmed the news to indianexpress.com. "Raju sir suffered a mild heart attack while working out. He is admitted to AIIMS, but he is doing fine. He is conscious."

Srivastava reportedly collapsed while running on a treadmill this morning. He was working out at a gym in south Delhi. He was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, where he is recuperating. He'll be kept under observation for a couple of days before he is discharged. More details on his health are awaited.

Raju Srivastava has appeared in cameo roles in films such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Bombay to Goa, and Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya, among others. He also participated in Television popular reality show, Bigg Boss season three. The audience came to know of his comedy talent after he took the stage as a stand-up comedian in the show, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.