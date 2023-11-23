"Comedy is a genre that holds a special place in my heart": Pankaj Tripathi on Fukrey 3

Prime Video announced the global streaming premiere of the hilarious comedy-drama film Fukrey 3 starting today. Produced by Excel Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and directed by Mrighdeep Lamba, the film features Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi and Richa Chadha in lead roles. Fukrey 3 exclusively streams in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide from today, November 23. Fukrey 3 is the latest addition to the Prime membership. Prime members in India enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in single membership for just ₹1499/ year.

Fukrey 3 begins when Bholi calls to hire the Fukras to campaign for her as she makes an entry into politics. Reluctant at first, the Fukras join, and a major truth is revealed to them. Their entry into politics changes their dynamic and life. Realizing their own potential, the Fukras decide to go on their own now, doing their best to elude their assortment of foes. Woven within this play of forces lies how they solve this with their very new, fresh and a never seen before magic power!

“Portraying the character of Hunny in the Fukrey franchise has been a career defining role for me. The film has given the audience a bunch of funny and wholesome characters and it feels amazing that the audience have made us a part of their family! I am grateful that the fans have given us so much love and adulation across all three films. Fukrey 3 has entertained and taken the viewers on a fun-filled journey and now with its global streaming premiere on Prime Video, the film will reach millions of homes worldwide,” said actor Pulkit Samrat.

“Fukrey has always been a very special project, and I felt ecstatic to see the audience's reactions and how every part resonated well with the viewers. Playing the powerful character of a bindaas girl Bholi Punjaban gave me a chance to command the screen with my performance. Getting back on sets for the third instalment was like a reunion for all of us as I have made a bunch of friends shooting with them over the years and they are now like my family. I am really excited for the global streaming premiere of Fukrey 3 on Prime Video,” said actor Richa Chadha.

“Comedy is a genre that holds a special place in my heart and the Fukrey franchise has allowed me to explore its vibrant facets as an actor. I am elated that my character Pandit Ji was immensely praised and loved by the audiences. Fukrey 3 is a perfect entertainer with great comic timing of all the actors, their onscreen chemistry and funny dialogues. The camaraderie between actors was terrific on sets while shooting and it really reflected on screen. After entertaining the viewers in theatres, this crazy Fukrey gang is here to make you laugh-out-loud again with its worldwide streaming premiere on Prime Video,” said actor Pankaj Tripathi.