Comfort Food: Sriti Jha prepared for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12' by eating 'panipuri'!

New Delhi, June 17 TV actress Sriti Jha, who grabbed a lot of attention for her role of Pragya Abhishek Mehra in the show 'Kumkum Bhagya', is having an altogether different experience in Cape Town and seen doing some daring stunts on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12'.

From holding a crocodile in her hands to a snake hanging on her neck, Sriti is leaving no stone unturned to show her bold side.

The actress told about her experience of being part of the show and the challenges faced by her while performing the tasks.

"Initially I was very nervous. It's extremely difficult and new for me and I was so apprehensive but gradually after shooting for a few episodes, I am getting an idea how to deal with the situation. It is a learning process and happening organically."

She added: "The toughest thing is that you have to prove yourself everyday here and show your worth."

Ask her how she prepared herself for the show and she replied: "I did nothing except having 'panipuri' as I knew that I won't be getting it here (Cape Town)."

While recalling a few challenging stunts that she performed, Sriti had all praise for her co-contestants as she feels that they somewhere even did better than her.

"I think what people have done on the show is far more challenging than what I have been doing. For instance, one day I had to perform a task in water for a few minutes and I couldn't stand it. But after that Jannat Zubair went into the water and she was so comfortable that she was inside the water for over 20 minutes or something and she kept a smile. So, I think others are playing so well."

On how she finds Rohit Shetty as a host, the actress said: "Not just the best but he is the only choice for a show like this. He comes with so much experience when it comes to stunt and action and adventure for that matter. So, he knows what the right thing to do is and what the best way of approaching a stunt is. He is the best combination of knowledge and humour."

After being part of a reality show like 'KKK 12', will she be keen on doing more such projects or if she still wants to do fiction.

"I miss acting. I miss creating characters in front of the camera. So I'd like to do that. This is incredible. I have immense respect for people who do this. It's not easy. It's very taxing. But still I am not so comfortable with the idea till now."

Sriti made her debut in the entertainment industry with 'Dhoom Machaao Dhoom'. Later she did a number of shows including 'Shaurya Aur Suhani', 'Balika Vadhu' and she received a lot of popularity for her role in 'Kumkum Bhagya'. The 36-year-old actress calls herself 'lucky' for every opportunity that she got so far.

"I feel extremely lucky for every project that I've been a part of, because I have met amazing people and I have had learning opportunities. I don't have a degree in performing arts. So I've always worked and got one good opportunity after another. So even after this show I want to continue the same process of learning and hope to keep growing," she concluded.

'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi' will premiere on July 2 on Colors.

