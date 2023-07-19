Comic-Con: Rana Daggubati announces Telugu webs series 'Lords of the Deccan'

Los Angeles [US], July 19 : 'Baahubali' star Rana Daggubati announced a new Telugu original webshow 'Lords of the Deccan' on the sidelines of the Comic-Con in San Diego.

Adapted from the Indian bestseller, ‘Lords of The Deccan: Southern India from Chalukyas to Cholas’, written by Anrirudh Kanisetti, the series will take the audience back in time to witness the birth of the Chalukyas, a dynasty that shaped southern India for centuries, read a statement.

Saugata Mukherjee, Head Content of Sony LIV which is featuring the show said it would showcase the untold histories of India to a global audience.

"Sony LIV believes in taking great Indian stories to audiences across the globe. And in keeping with that, we are embarking on the exciting journey of capturing the history of the glorious dynasties of southern India by adapting the celebrated book ‘Lords of the Deccan’ by Anirudh Kanisetti. We are elated that we are joining hands with Rana Daggubati on this journey. Together, we are excited about bringing these untold histories - the glorious dynasties, the majestic lands, the valiant kings, and their many wars - to our audiences from across the world" Mukherjee said.

The project is developed by Rana's Spirit Media in association with Sony LIV.

Also, as per Variety, In the comics arena, Spirit Media has partnered with Weekend Blockbusters, the producer of the widely-loved Malayalam superhero film 'Minnal Murali' to launch Minnal Murali as a comic book character, which will find its home in the popular Indian comic magazine Tinkle.

Netflix released 'Minnal Murali' in 2021.

“We’re excited to join forces with Spirit Media, who share our love for the superheroes genre. Minnal Murali was a work of deep love and passion and we’re thrilled to present him in a new comic avatar to the fans,” said Sophia Paul, co-founder of Weekend Blockbusters.

Comic-Con, which begins in the US city of San Diego is scheduled from July 20 to July 23. Billed as the premier comic book and popular arts style convention in the world, brings together comics creators, science fiction and fantasy authors, film and television directors, producers, and writers, and creators from all aspects of the popular arts together.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor