Condom brand spins funny congratulatory wish for soon to be parents Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's pregnancy announcement took the Internet by storm yesterday as the couple just completed 2 months of marriage. Post the announcement, congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the couple. However, one of the funniest wishes came from the condom brand Durex. Making a reference to Ranbir's song Channa Mereya from the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, the post reads, "Mehfil mein teri, hum toh clearly nahi the." The caption of the post on Instagram reads: "The JOMO is REAL! Congratulations Alia & Ranbir. #ranbiralia #Ralia #AliaBhatt."

Alia Bhatt on Monday announced that she and actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor will soon welcome their first child. Alia, 29, took to Instagram to share the news as she posted a picture from an ultrasound session at a hospital with Kapoor, 39. "Our baby... coming soon," the "Gangubai Kathiawadi" star captioned the photo.Neetu Kapoor, who was filming for a reality show here on Monday, was congratulated by the paparazzi present on the set, to which she replied with a big smile and "Thank you".On the work front, the newlyweds, who tied the knot on April 14 have been busy with professional commitments ever since their wedding. While Alia started shooting for her Hollywood debut, Ranbir is gearing up for the release of Yash Raj Films' "Shamshera". The actor will also be seen in Luv Ranjan's untitled movie and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's "Animal".

