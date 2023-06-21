Controversial Adipurush dialogues changed due to rising public pressure

Days after its debut, the objectionable dialogues in the film Adipurush have been altered. The new version of the movie is now being screened in theatres, as per sources. A section of the film’s core audience objected to certain lines of dialogue in the film, based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. It was suggested that some lines, penned by lyricist-writer Manoj Muntashir, had a pedestrian quality that didn’t respect the sanctity of the source material. The Central Board of Film Certification, which had previously given Adipurush a U certificate, approved of the changes on June 19, according to a report on Filminformation.com. The official CBFC website also lists Adipurush as having been re-certified on June 19, after being initially cleared on June 12. The film was released on June 16.

Ever since its release, Om Raut's movie Adipurush has been garnering a lot of backlash for so many reasons. Some have called out the makers for their poor VFX and CGI work, while others have questioned the dialogues of the movie, calling them cringe-worthy. The makers issued a statement stating that ''valuing the input of the public, they had decided to change the controversial dialogue of the movie.''''Adipurush is garnering an overwhelming response across the world and is conquering the hearts of audiences across all ages. Making this visual spectacle a memorable cinematic experience, the team decides to make alterations to the film’s dialogues – Valuing the input of the public and the audience.''''The makers are revisiting the said dialogues, ensuring to resonate with core essence of the film and the same will reflect in the theatres in the next few days. This decision is a testament that in spite of unstoppable collections at the Box Office ,the team is committed and nothing is beyond the sentiments of their audiences and harmony at large 🙏''Manoj, who has penned the dialogues for the movie, has reacted to the backlash. Tweeting in Hindi, Muntashir wrote, ''I wrote dialogues of more than 4000 lines in Adipurush, some sentiments got hurt on 5 lines.''



