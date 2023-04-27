"Cool scar and good story to tell" says Priyanka Chopra Jonas as she reveals on-set injury from 'Citadel'

Washington [US], April 27 : Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has revealed what she thinks of doing stunts on sets.

Jonas will soon be seen in the web series 'Citadel' alongside actor Richard Madden. She recently admitted that she does not like to do stunts herself on the sets. "I didn't want to do my stunts," said Priyanka.

As per a report by Deadline, a US-based media house, Priyanka recalled her experience of doing her own stunts not just for her American TV show but also for the Bollywood movies in which she has worked for a long time.

The 'Citadel' actress said, "I trust myself to do it, the mandate from the filmmakers was, We would love for the actors' faces to be seen as much as you can and where you feel safe. I'm someone who has tremendous experience with action movies and action parts. Not just with my TV show, but my Bollywood action movies. I was working 15, 20 years ago when I didn't even have stunt doubles. I had a little man wearing a wig with shaved arms that used to do stunts for me that were too dangerous because we didn't even have women at that time. So I learned how to do my stuff".

She also revealed how she got the scar as her left eyebrow had an unfortunate run in the camera. Explaining the incident she said, "It was at the end of a rainy London day, and we were losing light so it was. Let's rush, rush, rush the ground was wet, and I went an inch in front of where I was supposed to stop. So the camera came an inch closer to me and the matte box took out my eyebrow. But you know, I have a cool scar and a good story to tell. I just put some surgical glue on her and closed her up and finished the day."

Priyanka later added, "I didn't want to come back and have to do that whole thing again was just like, 'Let's just get it done.' I had fake blood and mud and stuff on my face anyway so you couldn't even tell."

Madden who also performed massive stunts for the movie narrated why he agreed to perform such action sequences for the movie. The actor said, "I've got a lot of dull aches I'm not as young as I used to be. There's a lot of stretching that goes on now. But it was worth it. I wanted to do all of the stunts because we're trying to make the action and the drama intertwined. I can't just be like, 'I'm gonna sit in my trailer and let the stuntman do it.' They want my face in there because Priyanka and I needed to connect together, and we get to tell a bit of the story in the middle of an action sequence. We don't want to miss out on that."

'Citadel' will premiere on Amazon Prime on April 28.

