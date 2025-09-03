Couldn't Find an Actor of His Calibre: Anurag Kashyap Praises Aaishvary Thackeray at Nishaanchi Trailer Launch

The trailer of Nishaanchi, debuting Aaishvary Thackeray in a dual role, was unveiled today, and all eyes were firmly on the young actor who’s making his much-awaited Bollywood entry. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film’s launch event turned into a celebration of Aaishvary’s multifaceted talent as both performer and musician. Kashyap, known for spotting raw talent and pushing cinematic boundaries, was all praise for his leading man. “I couldn’t find an actor of his calibre,” the filmmaker declared, adding how Aaishvary’s dedication and screen presence set him apart from the crowd.

What makes Aaishvary’s debut even more special is his contribution beyond acting. Kashyap revealed, “He is a very good music director and singer. He has sung, written and composed in the film. ‘Pegion Kabootar’ is actually composed and written by him.” This rare blend of on-screen charisma and musical artistry has already started sparking chatter among fans, many calling Aaishvary a complete package who brings “asli man energy” to the screen. Standing out as the man amongst the boys, his trailer glimpses — from intense action to rugged looks and emotionally charged moments — make Nishaanchi look all set to make a mark. Aaishvary Thackeray’s debut with Nishaanchi hits theatres on September 19th.