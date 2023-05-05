Courteney Cox shows daughter damaged skin on her chest to warn against sunbathing

Los Angeles, May 5 Actress Courteney Cox wishes she never fried her skin in the sun when she was younger.

The 'Scream' actress said she was a sun worshipper in her teenage years and her 20s, but now she wishes she didn't spend so many hours soaking up the sun's UV radiation because it does such damage to your skin.

Warning her 18-year-old daughter Coco her child with ex-husband David Arquette to limit her sunbathing, Cox shows her the sun damage on her own skin to hammer home the message.

"I mean, the obvious is sun care. Don't lay in the sun and don't fry. I always say to my daughter, Coco, your skin is incredible. Let me show you my chest. Then she's like, mom, I would never have that kind of skin. I'm like, yeah. Your face you always look at, but you forget your body. Wear sunscreen and care about your body. Really use the right products because it catches up," Cox, 58, told BAZAAR.com.

The 'Friends' star now makes sure she always wears sunscreen before playing sport or enjoying a day outside to keep her skin protected.

She explained, "I love the Dynamic Skin Recovery Sunscreen. I play tennis. I'm out in the sun a lot. And even if it didn't have sunscreen, I would use it. It's so illuminating and gives you so much moisture. I love the way it smells too."

