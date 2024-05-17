'Criminal Justice' Season 4 Announced: Pankaj Tripathi Returns as Madhav Mishra

There is good news for all Pankaj Tripathi's fans as Disney plus Hotstar announced the fourth installments of the popular web series Criminal justice. In show Pankaj plays the role of Madhav Mishra.Talking about the role actor said season 4 will delve into Mishra and his abilities to solve complex cases with ease and permanence.

While sharing about this news channel wrote a quirky caption saying, "Court Jaari Hai, aur naye season ki Taiyyari Bhi Aarhe Hein Madhav Mishra#HotstarSpecials #CriminalJustice ke naye season ke saath!''

About Series

"Criminal Justice" premiered its first season in 2018, adapted from the 2008 British television series of the same name. The second season, titled "Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors," was released in 2020, followed by the third installment, "Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach," in 2022. The series is produced by Applause Entertainment.

Pankaj Tripathi was last seen in "Murder Mubarak." This film features a star-studded cast, including Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Karisma Kapoor, and is directed by Homi Adajania. It is currently streaming on Netflix. Tripathi will next appear in "Mirzapur 3," with the release date yet to be announced.