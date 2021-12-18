Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez revealed their twins gender

Star Football player Cristiano Ronaldo shared the greatest with fans. The players on Thursday took his Instagram and informed his fans that his partner Georgina Rodriguez, are expecting twins a boy and a girl.



Cristiano shared a beautiful video in which the couple's four children Ronaldo Jr., Mateo, Alana and Ava holding bollons while his partner Georgina counts to three, after the counting the two boys shouted it's a boy and two girls shouted it's a girl.

Ronaldo captioned this video as “Where life begins and love never ends. #blessed".



Earlier, the couple announced that they are expecting twins, The 36-year-old took to Instagram to make the announcement. “Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love - we can’t wait to meet you," Ronaldo captioned the post, which also had a photo of him and Georgina showing the ultrasound images of their twins.



Ronaldo will welcome his second and third child with Georgina, 27, the Argentina-born Spanish model. The Spanish beauty also shared the same images and caption from her own account. The couple together have a daughter, Alana, who is three years old. Ronaldo has an 11-year-old son named Cristiano Junior and four-year-old twins Eva and Mateo. Cristiano Junior’s mother’s identity is unknown. A surrogate mother then gave birth to a pair of Ronaldo’s twins, daughter Eva and son Mateo, in 2017.Ronaldo and Rodriguez have been dating since 2016 after meeting at a Gucci store in Madrid where she used to work as a shop assistant for £10 an hour.

