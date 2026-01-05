Critics Choice Awards 2026: Sarah Snook bags Best Actress Award in Limited Series, says she 'regrets' not preparing speech

Los Angeles [US], January 5 : Actor Sarah Snook won the award for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television at the Critics Choice Awards 2026, which are currently underway. The actor was honoured for her performance in All Her Fault.

Snook, 38, won a competitive category that included Jessica Biel, Meghann Fahy, Michelle Williams, Robin Wright, and Renee Zellweger. The award marks another significant achievement in Snook's career, adding to her growing list of accolades.

According to PEOPLE, as Snook came on stage to accept the award on Sunday, she candidly admitted that she "regrets" not preparing a speech in advance. Addressing the audience, the actor shared that she had nearly forgotten about the event while travelling to the ceremony.

Recalling a conversation with her husband on the way to the awards, Snook said, "My husband was like, 'You seem a bit distant,' in the car on the way here, and I was like, 'Yeah, I just forgot what we were doing, and I didn't write a speech or anything, and I'm just trying to go through some things now'."

She further revealed that even after arriving at the venue, she once again forgot about preparing her remarks as she was busy reconnecting with people. "And then I forgot when we got here again, 'cause it was so nice to see everybody, and now I've gotten up here, and I'm regretting all of it."

Snook quickly wrapped up her speech. She spoke warmly about her time on the show and the bond she shared with the team.

She said, "We had an awesome time with the crew, shooting really great stuff, and I think that's the main thing: just having a great time while we're shooting, 'cause we're just playing pretend."

In All Her Fault, Snook plays Marissa Irvine, a mother who goes to pick up her five-year-old son from a playdate, only to learn that he was never there. The series follows the frantic search for the missing child and explores how fear, suspicion and blame gradually begin to consume everyone involved.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor