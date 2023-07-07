Cuteness alert: Sonam Kapoor cuddles with sister Rhea Kapoor, see pic

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 : Sisters Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor are having a fun time in London. The duo often treat their fans with several pictures.

On Friday, Rhea's husband Karan Boolani took to Instagram Story and shared a monochrome picture where Sonam can be seen cuddling with her sister Rhea.

Sonam and Rhea reposted the snap on their Instagram Story.

Recently, Rhea dropped some glimpses from her outing in London with Karan, Sonam, Anand and their son Vayu.

In one of the pictures, sisters Rhea and Karan could be seen walking on the streets of London in matching black outfits.

In another pic, Anand could be seen holding his son Vayu and sitting on a rope swing, while Sonam, Rhea and Karan can be seen standing behind them.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam is recently seen in the film 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film's first look was unveiled at the Jio Studio's event.

The film marks Sonam's return to the acting world after a long hiatus. She was on a maternity break.

On the other hand, Rhea collaborated with Ekta Kapoor for the upcoming film 'The Crew'. The film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles.

It is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor