Cyber Attackers Hack Beer Biceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia's YouTube Channel

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's YouTube channels, including Beer Biceps, were hacked on Wednesday night and renamed "Tesla" by cyber attackers. This incident follows the recent hacking of India's Supreme Court YouTube channel. Ranveer's Beer Biceps channel was renamed "@Elon.trump.tesla_live2024," while his personal channel was changed to "@Tesla.event.trump_2024."Hackers deleted all interviews and podcasts from both channels, replacing them with older streams from Elon Musk and Donald Trump's events.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he pursued B.Tech in electronics and telecommunication from Dwarkadas Jivanlal Sanghvi College of Engineering in 2015. Over the past 8 years, the famous YouTuber founded several ventures such as Monk-E, BigBrainco, Level Supermind, and BeerBiceps SkillHouse. Ranveer Allahbadia and Viraj Sheth, the co-founders of Monk Entertainment in India, were honored in the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list for 2022. He gained fame for his content focusing on self-improvement, and motivation, inspiring audiences with his informative videos. Born on June 2, 1993, in Mumbai, Allahbadia completed his schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Mumbai.