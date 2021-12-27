Dabangg, Salman Khan turned 56 today, look at his best movies of all the time

Dabangg of Bollywood Salman Khan turned 56 today on 27th December 2021. The megastar who entered in the industry with his film 'Maine Pyaar Kiya' is now the box office king of Hindi cinema. Salman is the star who can even gain crores of rupees through a flop film. On his special day let's see the best movies of Salman Khan till now.

1) HumApke HainKon

Hum Apke Hain Kon was the first biggest hit of Salman Khan, the film also stars Madhuri Dixit in the female leading role. The movie is based on two people who falling in love with each other in their elder sister and brother's wedding.

2) TereNaam

Know one can forget Radhe from Tere Naam, this is the most iconic character Salman has ever played. The story revolves around a guy who had fallen in love with a girl, lost his mind and ended up at a mental asylum.

3) Dabangg

Who doesn't know the Chulbul Pandey of Dabangg, one of the best comic role of Salman and most memorable character. Salman played a role of police man along with Sonakshi Sinha. This film was highest grossing film of 2010.

4)EkThaTiger

Salman is real box office king, Ek Tha Tiger was also the highest grossing film of the year 2012. Salman played the role of Indian spy, who falls in love with Pakistani agent Katrina Kaif.

5) BajrangiBhaijaan

Bajrangi Bhaijaan is one of the best story in Hindi cinema and the biggest blockbuster of Bollywood. The film revolves around a Hindu man who try to reunite a Pakistani girl with her family.

6) Sultan

Sultan is the story of man who become wrestler for his love. The film stars Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma in the leading roles. This movie was the first wrestling-based film who become the blockbuster.