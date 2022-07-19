Dal & mango pickle: Chiranjeevi presents 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and Kareena playing 'Rupa'

Hyderabad, July 19 Racing towards its theatrical release, Aamir Khan's highly anticipated film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has been touching the hearts of those who have seen it. Tollywood Megastar Chiranjeevi who recently watched a preview show has now introduced Kareena Kapoor Khan as 'Laal Singh Chaddha's girlfriend 'Rupa'.

Taking to his social media Chiranjeevi shared a post with a beautiful poster of the film and introduced Kareena Kapoor Khan as 'Laal Singh Chaddha's girlfriend 'Rupa'.

He wrote in Telugu, which when translated to English reads: "Introducing 'Laal Singh Chaddha' girlfriend 'Rupa' ... their relationship is in one word 'Muddapappu-Avakaya'." He was referring to a favourite food combo of Telugu people dal and mango pickle.

Aamir Khan had recently organised a preview of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' for a select audience of Telugu film personalities.

The preview show was organised at Chiranjeevi's Hyderabad home and the audience included Akkineni Nagarjuna and director S.S. Rajamouli. Nagarjuna's son Naga Chaitanya is also part of the 'Laal Singh Chaddha' cast.

Chiranjeevi's praise for the movie had Aamir Khan literally in tears.

Recently the first music video of Kahani song from the album of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has come out and it is garnering immense love from the masses.

'Laal Singh Chaddha', produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of Hollywood's 'Forrest Gump'. The film will be released on 11 August.

