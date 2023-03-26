Daniel Radcliffe, girlfriend Erin Darke expecting their first child

Washington [US], March 26 : Harry Potter star Del Radcliffe is going to embrace parenthood.

Del's rep confirmed the news adding that Radcliffe and longtime girlfriend Erin Darke are expecting their first child, after more than 10 years of dating since playing love interests in their 2013 movie 'Kill Your Darlings'.

According to People, a US-based media company, Del said earlier that he and Darke are "really happy" together. "I've got a really nice life. I've been with my girlfriend for a decade, pretty much," he added.

After working together again on the 2016 movie 'Don't Think Twice' and season 3 of Radcliffe's TBS series 'Miracle Workers', he said the experience "was incredibly special and felt lovely," but it was more of a sporadic occurrence.

"We definitely like [working together], but it's not something we want to do all the time," he said.

"Hopefully we'll get to do more in the future, but we also both write," added Radcliffe. "So maybe we'd write something together at some point, and that would be cool."

Although the couple has kept their relationship mostly out of the spotlight, Darke accomped him on the red carpet of his movie 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story's' TIFF premiere in last September reported People.

Radcliffe told Newsweek in October that he "wouldn't want fame for my kid," although: "I want my kids, if and when they exist... I would love them to be around film sets."

"A dream would be for them to come onto a film set and be like, 'God, you know, I'd love to be in the art department. I'd love to be something in the crew,'" added Radcliffe.

"Film sets are wonderful places. I think a lot of the time it can be wonderful for kids. But it's really the fame side of it that should be avoided at all costs," said Del.

