Daniel Weber slams the trolls for commenting on his wife Sunny's motherhood

Daniel Weber calls the trolls ‘absurd’ for commenting on his wife Sunny Leone's motherhood. Recently the actress got trolled for not holding her daughter Nisha's hand in public.

In the video shot by Paparazzi, it can be seen that Sunny is holding hands of her sons Noah, and Asher, while her daughter Nisha is walking down the stairs by herself. And this video of Sunny is going so viral that many are questioning her motherhood.

One user accused that Sunny is not giving attention to Nisha, ‘since she was adopted’. ‘I believe she has adopted her daughter only for publicity,’ said the user. While others wrote ‘Ask the girl if sunny treats her good or not.'

Now finally Sunny's husband Daniel publicly supported his wife, during his recent interview when he was asked about this matter he said, “Oh my god, this is absurd, I don't even want to talk about it. I really don't care about what people think.”

He also explained why Sunny was not holding the hand of Nisha, Daniel quoted “My sons are three years old and they run around as wild animals do in the park, while my daughter is 6 and she knows how to walk.”

Daniel also hit the trolls back and said, “She is the princess of my house. It's absurd that people have such thinking.”

Speaking about Nisha, she is the adopted child of Sunny and Daniel. The couple adopted her from an orphanage in Maharashtra in 2017, when she was 2 months old.