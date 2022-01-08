Darbuka Siva's directorial debut 'Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee' to premiere on OTT

Chennai, Jan 8 'Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee', a film that will mark the directorial debut of Darbuka Siva, whose scintillating music for director Gautham Vasudev Menon's 'Ennai Noki Paayum Thota' produced chartbusters, will release on ZEE5 on January 21.

Produced by Sameer Bharat Ram of Super Talkies, the feel-good youth drama revolves around the concept of filling oneself with hope and making peace with life.

The story is narrated from the perspective of a bunch of high school kids growing up in the late '90s in Chennai. The film holds a mirror to the mood of that era as much as it reflects the mindspace of those teenagers. The story then moves to a space where finding closures and purpose in life are the central themes.

'Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee' won the 'Honourable Mention' at the 'New York Movie Awards' and 'Best Director' Award at the 'Art Film Awards', Macedonia. Besides, it has been an official selection at various festivals all over the world.

'Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee' has an ensemble star cast comprising Amritha Mandarine, Purva Raghunath, K. Harish, Sharan Kumar, Rahul Kannan, Naren Vijay, Manjunath Nagarajan, Meetha Raghunath, Varun Rajan, Saraswathi Menon, Sacchin, Goutham Raj CSV, Harini Ramesh and Kishen Das.

Apart from writing and directing the film, Darbuka Siva has also composed the music for the film as well. Sujith Sarang has cranked the camera for the film, which has editing by Sreejith Sarang.

